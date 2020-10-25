Very strong winds are blasting the Fontana area, and there is a possibility of public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) in some parts of the city, officials said.
A red flag warning and a high wind warning are in effect for Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27, with wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.
Here is the forecast by the National Weather Service:
Monday, Oct. 26 -- Areas of blowing dust before 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday, Oct. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 81.
----- POWER SHUTOFFS POSSIBLE
Due to projected weather conditions, Southern California Edison (SCE) may need to shut off power to electrical circuits in High Fire Risk Areas (HFRA) serving portions of Fontana, city officials said.
One of the ways SCE is reducing wildfire risks is by utilizing public safety power shutoffs. During these events, SCE may need to proactively shut off power temporarily as a result of elevated weather conditions -- such as strong winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation -- that can cause a power line to fall and spark, possibly creating a wildfire.
When forecasts indicate elevated weather conditions, SCE will begin assessing the potential impact to affected areas. SCE will analyze historical data to help predict the likelihood of a wildfire occurring, closely monitor weather watch alerts from the National Weather Service, and place incident responders on alert, if needed.
A PSPS event will last as long as the fire weather conditions exist. If circuits are shut off, those circuits and lines will be inspected to ensure there are no problems that might create a danger before power can be safely restored. SCE crews will need to visually inspect the power lines during daylight hours so operations may be limited during overnight hours.
If power has been shut off, SCE will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power.
For status on SCE outages, visit www.sce.com/outages, sign up to receive alerts, or call 800-655-4555.
To prepare for possible outages, fuel/charge your vehicle, keep phones charged, stock up on shelf stable food and prepare your family. It is never too early to plan ahead and develop a plan for preparedness. View more tips on preparing for an outage here.
For emergencies such as downed power lines, call 9-1-1 immediately. To report downed trees and other large debris in the roadway during normal business hours, call the Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760. For emergencies after hours, contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 and a standby crew will be dispatched.
