Very strong winds and possible showers are in the forecast for Fontana on Thursday, March 10, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Wednesday, March 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, March 10 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a north wind 35 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Friday, March 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy.
