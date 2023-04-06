Warm and slightly breezy conditions are in store for Fontana residents in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, April 7 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, April 8 — Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday, April 9 — Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday, April 10 — Sunny, with a high near 83.
