Unseasonably warm weather and breezy conditions will continue this weekend (Feb. 12 and 13) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Feb. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Feb. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Clear, with a low around 56.
