It will get a little warmer in Fontana toward the end of this week, with temperatures rising into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, it will be sunny and breezy.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday, Nov. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 87.
