Warmer days are in the forecast for Fontana this week, with temperatures rising into the 90s on July 4, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Wednesday, July 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, July 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 61.
Friday, July 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 63.
Independence Day, Saturday, July 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
