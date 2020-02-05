The weather will be sunnier and warmer in Fontana the rest of this week, but then there will be the possibility of rainfall next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday, Feb. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, Feb. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday, Feb. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday, Feb. 9 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday night -- Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday, Feb. 10 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Monday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.