Warmer weather will be in store for Fontana residents this weekend (March 27-28), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, March 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, March 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 53.
Monday, March 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
