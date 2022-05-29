After experiencing a few cooler days (and a bit of rain), Fontana residents will get a return to sunshine and warmer temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 29 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
