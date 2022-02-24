The weather will get warmer in Fontana in the upcoming days, and windy conditions will return, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, Feb. 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
