The weather on Christmas Day will be pleasant, but there will be a chance of rain next week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Saturday, Dec. 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday, Dec. 27 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday, Dec. 28 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night -- A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
