There will be a possibility of some rain in Fontana on Monday, July 26, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that day, although it will still be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.
Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 90s and sunny skies will be in the forecast in the next several days.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 24 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 25 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday, July 26 -- A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday, July 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 94.
