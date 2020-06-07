A wind advisory has been announced for Fontana on Monday, June 8, with gusts reaching as high as 45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will increase into the 80s on Monday and then into the 90s on Tuesday, June 9.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, June 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday, June 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, June 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
