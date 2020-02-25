A wind advisory has been announced for Fontana by the National Weather Service.
The advisory will last until Thursday, Feb. 27.
Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue through the rest of the week, but there will be a chance of showers on Sunday, March 1.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday, Feb. 28 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday, Feb. 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday, March 1 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.