A wind advisory has been declared for Tuesday night, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind gusts could reach 50 mph on Wednesday before diminishing on Thursday, March 25, when there will be a slight chance of showers.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday night, March 23 -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, March 24 -- Areas of blowing dust before 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, March 25 -- A slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday, March 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday, March 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.