A wind advisory has been announced for Fontana during Thursday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 28, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday, Jan. 28 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
