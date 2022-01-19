Fontana will experience windy conditions during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory has been announced for Thursday, Jan. 20.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Jan. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
