A wind advisory will be in effect in Fontana until Tuesday night, Jan. 11, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts as high as 46 mph are expected. Still, the cool air will turn warmer because temperatures will rise into the 70s, the Weather Service said.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
