A wind advisory has been declared for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, March 20 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday, March 21 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
