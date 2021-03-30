A wind advisory will be in effect in Fontana through Wednesday night, March 31, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will rise into the 80s starting on Wednesday.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, March 30 -- Areas of blowing dust before 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday, March 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, April 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday, April 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.