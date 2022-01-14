A wind advisory will last until Saturday, Jan. 15 in Fontana, and there will also be a chance of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Jan. 14 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — A slight chance of rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night — A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, Jan. 16 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
