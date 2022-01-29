The winds will be calmer this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 29 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, Jan. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
