Fontana had a short break from the winds, but they're coming back again.
Windy conditions are expected during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
