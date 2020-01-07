The strong winds have diminished, but there will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday, Jan. 9 -- A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday, Jan. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 63.
