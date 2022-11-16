The Santa Ana winds will die down briefly in Fontana on Thursday, Nov. 17, but then they will start up again on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Nov. 17 — Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday, Nov. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy.
Saturday, Nov. 19 — Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Sunday, Nov. 20 — Sunny, with a high near 69.
