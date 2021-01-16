Windy conditions will continue through this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Jan. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday, Jan. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
M.L. King Day, Monday, Jan. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
