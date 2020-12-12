Strong winds will hit Fontana in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 13, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday night, Dec. 12 -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday, Dec. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday, Dec. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
