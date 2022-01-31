Windy conditions will return to Fontana on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 31 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 -- Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday, Feb. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
