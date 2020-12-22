Windy conditions will be returning to Fontana on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and a fire weather watch has been declared for that day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday, Dec. 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday, Dec. 24 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.