San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre appointed Regina Weatherspoon-Bell of Apple Valley to a full term on the San Bernardino County Committee on School District Organization.
School district voting representatives nominated Weatherspoon-Bell to the First Supervisorial District seat. She was sworn into office during a special election meeting held on Nov. 17.
Immediately following the oath of office, the County Committee convened its regular meeting and took action of its own to appoint Kareem Gongora of Fontana to a new role as the member at-large, which represents the entire county.
Gongora took over the unexpired term vacated by Hilary Slotta, who resigned in September.
Gongora has served on the County Committee since 2015 representing the 5th Supervisorial District, including a two-year stint as committee chairman.
“The County Committee does important work, and I want to welcome County Committee Member Weatherspoon-Bell to the group,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “I also want to thank County Committee Member-at-Large Gongora for his service and willingness to continue on the committee as the member at-large.”
The 11-member committee addresses school district organizational issues including possible changes to the number of district trustees, trustee area boundaries, school district boundary changes and unifications.
