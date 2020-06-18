San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) will host a webinar entitled "A Watershed Moment -- Policing, Protesting and Perspective" on June 25. The webinar is free and open to members of the public who register.
The webinar will bring together educators, law enforcement and school-based safety officers to discuss the aftermath of the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd and the worldwide protests on systemic racism, inequality and injustice that followed.
"As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, it is critical that we engage in open dialogue that is rooted in sharing diverse perspectives that focus on compassion, empathy and our shared humanity," County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said. "As a society, we need to aspire to provide equitable outcomes for all, regardless of race."
The webinar, which will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m., will be facilitated by Cherina Betters, chief of equity and access for SBCSS, and Daniel Marmolejo, safety compliance manager for SBCSS Intergovernmental Relations.
Panelists expected to attend the webinar include:
• Jason Anderson, district attorney for the county;
• Cuauhtémoc Avila, superintendent, Rialto Unified School District;
• Hardy Brown, County Board of Education member;
• Olivia Dahlin, SBCSS program manager for Clinical Services;
• Shannon Dicus, undersheriff for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department;
• Will Greer, director of Equity and Targeted Student Achievement for San Bernardino City Unified School District;
• Al Jackson, police chief for San Bernardino Community College District;
• Joseph Paulino, police chief for San Bernardino City Unified;
• Wes Simmons, police chief for Chino;
• Derek Williams police chief for Ontario.
To register online for the webinar, go to https://sbcss.k12oms.org/1784-186697.
