In celebration of the 53rd annual Earth Day, West Valley Water District (WVWD) is inviting the public to join its Earth Day celebration and open house on Saturday, April 22.
The family-friendly event will feature activities, informational booths, water treatment tours, conservation landscaping workshops, interactive demonstrations, and free In-N-Out burgers for attendees.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WVWD building, 855 W. Baseline Road in Rialto.
WVWD will provide free parking at Eisenhower High School (1321 N. Lilac Avenue in Rialto) with shuttle service to and from the event.
