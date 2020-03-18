Westbound lanes on South Heritage Circle in northwestern Fontana will be closed on Wednesday, March 18 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for roadway paving.
Detour route signs will be posted using Baseline Avenue and eastbound South Heritage Circle.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling within the area and use alternate routes whenever possible.
For questions or more information, call the City of Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
