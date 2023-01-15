Wet weather has made driving more dangerous in the Inland Empire recently, and public safety officials are urging motorists to be careful because the rain is expected to continue through Monday, Jan. 16.
The San Bernardino Police Department reported that the rainstorms contributed to several traffic collisions during the past week.
In one incident on Jan. 10, an OmniAccess bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in San Bernardino, and two injuries were reported.
"We want to remind everyone to be cautious and drive safely!" the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Forecasters said that starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the weather will be mostly sunny but cold, with temperatures in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.