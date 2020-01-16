Last week, I wrote in a column that my New Year's resolutions were to eat healthier and get more exercise.
I discussed how much of a struggle it is to keep my resolutions, but I'm at least making an effort, partly by eating more salads and also by reducing the number of Big Macs I consume.
I mentioned that the Farmer's Chopped Cobb salad at Farmer Boys was my favorite salad that I enjoy at a restaurant, and apparently a whole lot of readers felt the same way. The Farmer's Chopped Cobb was the overwhelming choice for people who entered a contest on our Fontana Herald News Facebook page.
It’s possible that some readers were influenced to pick the Farmer's Chopped Cobb because I happened to include a photo of this salad with the column.
As Juli Sanchez said: "The picture you posted is my favorite salad. The Chicken Cobb salad from Farmer Boys is delicious and big enough for two meals. Second favorite is the dinner salad at Outback. It is so fresh and tasty."
Some readers also praised other Farmer Boys items, the charbroiled chicken salad and chicken barbecue ranch salad.
There were many other good suggestions from local eateries, including:
Margaret Shockley Vollmer: “Grilled Salmon Salad at Baja California Bar and Grill on Locust and Arrow!”
Cristina Aguilera: “Chicken salad from Tom’s Original Super Burgers on Sierra! I can’t ever seem to finish the entire thing, it’s a pretty good size salad, pita bread included as well.”
Beatriz Orozco: “The crispy chicken one from Burgertown U.S.A.”
Rochelle Manzanares: “Miguel’s Jr. Fresh Avocado Chicken Salad is absolutely delicious!”
Karmenn Her: “George's Burgers Chef Salad -- Topped with turkey, ham, cheddar, eggs, tomatoes, pickles, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions and your crackers or pita bread.”
Erika Diaz: “The chicken cobb from Farmer Boys, and the chicken salad from Tom’s Super Burgers.”
Charmie Sue Fisher: “Nokki Thai has a great Larb salad -- with ground meat with lime juice and other yummy stuff. I can't stop eating it!”
Gonzalez Nat: “My favorite salad from a fast food restaurant is the charbroiled chicken salad from Farmer Boys. I also like Souplantation because you build your own.”
Jason Castillo: “Mr J's Chicken Salad is the best.”
Jennifer Keefer: “The Grilled Shrimp Salad at Pancho Villa’s in Southridge.”
Nancy Moreno: “Cobb Salad from Corky's with Blue Cheese Dressing. Yum!”
Rocio Markuez: “Nogales Burgers 2 in Fontana -- Chicken salad so good, comes with pita bread.”
Christina Izarraras Cesar: “Vermicelli No. 79 from Fontana Pho.”
Daniel Becerra “A Crispy chicken salad at Corky’s.”
Carmen Gutierrez: “I love salad, especially from Sundowner’s Restaurant and Leo’s Country Kitchen.”
Anita Mendoza: “Corky's restaurant. Grilled chicken salad is bomb.com.”
Tara Castro: “Grilled chicken salad with pita bread from Mr. J’s.”
Lauren Johnson: “Panera Bread -- Green Goddess Cobb Salad.”
Joshua Barriga: “I'd have to go with Tam’s salad, decently delectable.”
Rosie Garcia: “Speedway Grill -- Crispy chicken salad.”
Liz Jaramillo: “El Pollo Loco: Double chicken avocado salad.”
Yuridia Perez: “The Pollo Loco chicken salad bowl.”
Amy M. Vigil: “And it would be a custom salad from Mod Pizza!”
DeeDee Benjamin: “Chop It Up! Can’t go wrong with anything there. My faves are Asian or the Cesar chopped.”
Connie Mendoza: “Sundowners chef salad.”
Yoly Gutierrez: “Santa Fe chicken from BJ’s.”
Stella Contreras: “Norms California Cobb salad.”
Thank you to everyone who participated in our contest and gave us some terrific suggestions. It is quite apparent that delicious salads are available at many restaurants -- if we are just able to resist the temptation to settle for a burger instead.
In fact, I will include in my New Year’s resolution the goal of trying some of these salads at places I have not yet visited. My only question is: When is Norms Restaurant going to finally open in Rialto?
----- THE LUCKY WINNER of our Herald News Facebook contest was Maggy Bracamontes, whose name was selected in a random drawing. Maggy can receive a $25 gift card from Farmer Boys when she sends an email to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com or calls the Herald News at (909) 822-2231.
