In part because of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was recently found in a patient in San Bernardino County, more local residents are asking questions about how to protect themselves from COVID-19.
County health officials provided some answers to a key question: When should people get tested for COVID-19?
• If you have symptoms
Vaccinated or not, get tested immediately if you’re feeling any COVID-19 symptoms.
• If you were exposed
Vaccinated people should get tested within 5-7 days of exposure.
Unvaccinated people should test immediately, and again 5-7 days after.
• If you go to a high-risk event
Unvaccinated people should test before and 3-5 days after.
For mega-events of more than 1,000 people, all attendees should test within 1 day (antigen test) or 2 days (PCR test) and bring proof of negative results. Children under 2 are exempt from testing.
• If you travel
Unvaccinated people should test 1-3 days before travel, and 3-5 days after.
Vaccinated or not, anyone entering or re-entering California should test 3-5 days after arrival.
• Before attending a holiday gathering
Protect those you care about.
