While state officials have been discussing plans for the possible reopening of public schools, the Fontana Unified School District is continuing to monitor the situation but has not taken any action on the matter.
All FUSD schools (as well as most schools throughout the state) have been relying on a distance learning approach ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began early in 2020.
Because the number of coronavirus cases has been declining recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would like to see elementary schools reopening for in-person instruction very soon, but the Legislature is indicating that a delay (possibly until April) is necessary because teachers need to be vaccinated.
The FUSD released this statement on Feb. 19:
"Fontana Unified School District is committed to supporting the health, well-being, safety of our students, staff, and families. The District continues to carefully follow the guidance provided by the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, and the CDC regarding the reopening of schools, and we are encouraged by the improved numbers of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County."
The district will be adapting its plans as the situation develops, the FUSD said.
The FUSD's COVID-19 safety plan can be viewed at https://www.fusd.net/Page/8674.
Health officials have also indicated that outdoor sports competition for high school athletes will be permitted when a county reaches a threshold of 14 cases or lower per 100,000 people as of Feb. 26. San Bernardino County is presently above the permitted threshold.
"We look forward to the time when all school operations and sports activities can resume safely," the FUSD said.
----- IN THE MEANTIME, the FUSD is continuing to offer testing at various times and locations.
Voluntary COVID-19 testing for FUSD students and employees will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Testing will be available at all five comprehensive high schools (Fontana High School, Fontana A.B. Miller, Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills). Morning appointments are available from 8 a.m. until 11:20 a.m., and afternoon appointments are from 12:10 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. Students and employees must pre-register online.
Employees are currently making appointments at Vaccine – COVID-19 (sbcovid19.com) and obtaining the vaccine at various hospitals, health care providers, and distribution centers.
Data regarding the number of employees who have received the vaccination is not available, the FUSD said.
