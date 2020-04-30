State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on April 29 that he is working with groups of leaders from throughout California and the nation to study in-depth the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before it is determined whether schools can safely re-open as early as July.
“We look forward to working closely with Gov. Gavin Newsom and our partners in education to ask the right questions and seek the urgent answers schools need to determine their next steps in this new, uncharted future,” said Thurmond in a news release. “We share the governor’s aspirations for re-opening our schools as soon as possible. If we are going to do this, it can only be done when we are sure we can protect the health and safety of everyone in our school communities."
Newsom previously announced a roadmap breaking down the four possible phases of re-opening California. The state is currently in Phase 1, Newsom said, and schools could be opening in Phase 2 under certain circumstances.
School buildings have all been closed since March and districts have transitioned to distance learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The 2020-2021 school year for the Fontana Unified School District was scheduled to begin in August.
“Our students, families, teachers, and classified staff have been amazing and inspiring in their hard work to shift to distance learning under unprecedented circumstances,” Thurmond said. “Even if schools re-open sooner than anticipated, it’s possible we will need to continue some form of remote learning to maintain social distancing. What will that look like, and what resources need to be in place to make that possible? Our broad coalition of leaders from across California and beyond will rise to this challenge by seeking answers to these hard questions.”
Thurmond has convened a statewide working group of collaborators charged with exploring what factors need to be considered before schools can safely re-open, and what must be accomplished to protect the health and safety of students, families, teachers, and classified staff.
----- HERE are the four phases of re-opening California outlined by the state:
Phase 1. Safety and Preparedness (currently in): Continue to build out testing, contact tracing, PPE, and hospital surge capacity, as well as making essential workplaces as safe as possible.
Phase 2. Lower Risk Workplaces: Gradually open lower risk workplaces with adaptions and expand the workforce safety net, allowing workers to stay home when sick. Open schools and childcare facilities with adaption.
Phase 3. Higher Risk Workplaces: Open higher risk environments with adaptions and limit size of gatherings.
Phase 4. End of Stay-At-Home Order: Re-open highest-risk workplaces including concerts, convention centers, and live audience sports.
