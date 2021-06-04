Several major construction projects are planned in Fontana in the upcoming years, City Manager Mark Denny said.
Much of the funding provided by taxes will go toward improving local roads, according to the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) document which was issued as part of the city's new proposed budget report. The City Council will vote on the CIP during the June 8 meeting.
The proposed seven-year capital budget for Fiscal Year 2021/22 through 2027/28 is $809.1 million and contains 141 projects, Denny said in the report. Of that amount, the proposed operating budget includes $19.5 million for 2021/22 and $10.1 million for 2022/23 of funding for new and ongoing projects, including:
• Pavement rehabilitation -- for 2021/22 and 2022/23, the budget funds $6.7 million and $7.2 million from various funds, respectively, including $4.2 million each year from SB 1, the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Act of 2017 (gas tax increase), for street overlay and rehabilitation and construction of new and replacement sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.
• Fire Station No. 80 training facility -- funds $5.6 million for 2021/22 for this 3,300 square-foot facility that will be incorporated into a future Fire Station No. 80 at Cherry and South Highland avenues.
• Industry sewer lift rehabilitation -- funds $3 million for 2021/22 from the sewer replacement fund to completely reconstruct the existing sewer pump station located on the north side of Philadelphia Avenue, east of Etiwanda Avenue, in southwestern Fontana.
• Tamarind sewer lift rehabilitation -- funds $1.8 million for 2021/22 from the sewer replacement fund to completely reconstruct the existing sewer pump station located on the west side of Tamarind Avenue, north of Jurupa Avenue, in southeastern Fontana.
• Alder-Locust Ramona Safe Route to School -- funds $1.6 million for 2022/23 from grant fund to construct ADA compliant sidewalks and curb ramps in the vicinity of Alder Middle School, Juniper Elementary School, Locust Elementary School, and Eric Birch High School in northeastern Fontana.
• Santa Ana landscape median -- funds $700,000 for 2021/22 from Measure I fund to construct a raised landscape median along Santa Ana Avenue between Cypress and Juniper avenues in southern Fontana.
• Victoria Street sidewalk -- funds $360,000 for 2021/22 from Measure I fund to install an ADA compliant asphalt sidewalk along Victoria Street between Cherry Avenue and the San Sevaine Channel in northwestern Fontana.
• Arrow/Tokay traffic signal -- funds $30,000 for 2022/23 from Measure I fund to install a new traffic signal, intersection lighting, and minor road improvements in western Fontana.
• Sidewalk rehabilitation -- funds $300,000 for 2021/22 and 2022/23 from capital reinvestment fund to continue to repair/replace deficient sidewalks throughout the city based on formation generated from the Sidewalk Condition Survey.
• Sawtooth project -- funds $100,000 for 2022/23 from the capital reinvestment fund to install missing curb, gutter, and sidewalks in the city to increase mobility and improve foot traffic.
• Hardware replacement program -- for 2021/22 and 2022/23, funds $1.2 million and 0.9 million, respectively, from the city technology fund to replace computers, servers, network equipment, etc. throughout the city as needed on an ongoing basis.
