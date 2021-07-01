When State Controller Betty Yee recently published self-reported payroll data for cities and counties for the year 2020, the listed earnings of one particular employee stood out.
Yee said the "Fontana city manager" made a whopping $932,623 last year, which would have made that unidentified person by far the highest-paid city employee in the entire state (out of 304,727 employees).
The highest earner other than "Fontana city manager" was a chief investment officer in San Francisco, who made $596,616 last year, Yee said.
However, there is more to the story -- and most of it deals with former City Manager Ken Hunt and the huge million-dollar settlement agreement he received from the City of Fontana after abruptly retiring in July of 2019.
As it turns out, the information provided on Yee's Government Compensation in California website reflects the pay for not one specific individual but three -- Hunt’s retirement payout and separation agreement, as well as the salaries and benefits packages of both Mark Denny (the new city manager) and Michael Milhiser (who briefly served as interim city manager), according to a statement by the City of Fontana on June 30.
----- AFTER HUNT RETIRED after 30 years of service in Fontana (including 20 years as city manager from 1999 to 2019), he received a settlement agreement that totaled $1,127,378.45, the city said.
Some of that money was paid to him in the latter months of 2019, but most of it came in the period of Jan. 18-31 of 2020, when he was given $312,864.95 in settlement pay and $476,771.58 in leave payoff, the city said.
While Hunt was still in Fontana, he had one of the highest salaries of any city manager in the state.
Many local residents were surprised when the city issued a press release announcing Hunt was suddenly leaving, considering that Hunt and the members of the City Council had publicly seemed to be working well together and the city was in a relatively strong financial position.
Right after Hunt's retirement, Milhiser was appointed interim city manager while the city recruited for a permanent replacement.
Then in April of 2020, Denny was named city manager, a position in which he works directly with the City Council on all policy issues while also heading up the city's Executive Leadership Team. Denny was approved by a 3-1 vote of the City Council.
Denny's annual salary is $297,675, effective in January of this year.
(1) comment
The born-again Christian mayor of Fontana should be ashamed of herself for allowing this to be going on and happening
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.