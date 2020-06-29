Bars were allowed to reopen in California earlier this month, but now the state is closing them back down in some areas due to the rising spread of the coronavirus.
On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that all bars must close in Los Angeles County as well as in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties.
In addition, the governor is recommending that bars close in several other counties -- including San Bernardino and Riverside.
On June 30, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to discuss the situation. The agenda item states that the county will look into the possibility of closing bars, pubs, brew pubs and breweries (unless they are offering sit-down, dine-in meals).
San Bernardino is among the counties on Newsom's watch list that have seen sharp increases in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations recently.
In Los Angeles County, the timing of these increases is in line with the reopening of key sectors, including bars, which are places where people remove their face covering to drink while they may be socializing with people not in their households.
“While it’s disappointing to take a step back on our economic recovery journey, it’s critical that we protect the health of our residents and protect the capacity in our healthcare system,” said Barbara Ferrer, the director of public health in L.A. County. “I implore that our residents and businesses follow the Public Health directives that will keep us healthy, safe and on the pathway to recovery. Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our healthcare system and seeing even more devastating illness and death.”
Last week, Corwin Porter, the interim director of public health in San Bernardino County, said that many of the new coronavirus cases are occurring in the 18-49 age group. He urged all residents, regardless of age, to wear face coverings in public and practice social distancing.
"It's very important that we heed the guidance that the state has put out," he said. "Let us all be responsible and do our part to bend this curve."
