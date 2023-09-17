Fontana’s city officials have high hopes for the revitalization of the downtown area, but one major project has run into huge problems.
In 2019, the City Council initially approved the construction of a five-story residential building on the northwest corner of Arrow Boulevard and Nuevo Avenue.
However, work on the structure has not even started, and some city leaders are concerned that it might never be completed.
Still, on Sept. 14 the City Council voted 3-2 to give the applicant, New Legacy Development, another chance to finish the long-overdue project.
New Legacy will need to meet a series of timelines, including ultimate completion by late 2025, or else the city will have the option to take back control of the land, which remains vacant.
New Legacy has struggled to fulfill its agreement with the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, said Deputy City Manager Phil Burum. City Manager Matt Ballantyne added that higher interest rates also caused problems the past two years.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren said that while giving New Legacy an extension is “not the perfect solution,” she said she was proud of the developer’s long-time commitment to Fontana.
“I have faith that this will get done,” she said.
But City Councilmember Phillip Cothran was very skeptical, saying that the project should have already been brought to an end.
Cothran and Jesse Sandoval both voted against the extension, while Warren, Peter Garcia, and John Roberts voted in favor of it.
Burum also had doubts about New Legacy, but he added that no other developer would be willing to step in and finish the building as planned.
The original design of the building had 29 apartments, including seven one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom units, two of which would be considered affordable units.
