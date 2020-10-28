The fierce Santa Ana winds wreaked havoc in Fontana on Oct. 26 and 27, toppling dozens of trees in the city and causing power outages in several neighborhoods.
Wind gusts reaching more than 55 miles per hour slammed the city on Monday. The winds diminished in power somewhat the next day.
The Fontana Public Works Department received about 100 calls for service during the windstorm, and between 80 and 90 percent of the calls were related to trees coming down, said Public Works Manager Dan West.
In a few instances, trees smashed into nearby houses, resulting in property damage, West said. However, no injuries were reported.
"I don't remember the winds being this strong in quite a while," West said. "It was surprising."
A social media post showed a large tree uprooted at Jack Bulik Park in Fontana.
According to the National Weather Service, pleasant temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast for the rest of the week.
----- IN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, the gusts reached 80 mph and caused major damage as a result of the most "extreme windstorm" the city has seen in more than a decade, the city said in a news release.
The City of Rancho Cucamonga workforce received more than 500 work orders to address fallen trees, debris, and broken infrastructure.
The city's Public Works employees have been working extended 12-hour shifts, with additional contracted support from outside companies. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District and police personnel have also been busy responding to traffic collisions and public safety calls caused by the wind event.
From Oct. 26-28, the Public Works Department received more than 1,000 phone calls from residents reporting concerns related to the wind event.
"The damage we've seen from this windstorm will likely take us 6-8 weeks to completely clean up debris and address the hundreds of work orders," said Public Works Director Bill Wittkopf.
