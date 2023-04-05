One number off! That’s all that kept Misael Cruz from banking the more than $600 million jackpot from the Jan. 30 Powerball draw.
But he’s not complaining one bit. The ticket that Cruz purchased at a Fontana store matched five of the six winning numbers, earning him $3,987,249.
Cruz recently came forward to claim his prize and has been declared California’s newest big Powerball winner, Lottery officials said in a news release on April 5.
“I kind of had a (lucky) feeling that day I bought my tickets,” Cruz told the Lottery. “The clerk wished me good luck. When I was walking out the door, I said to myself, ‘What if I win?’”
Cruz bought his lucky ticket at an ARCO ampm gas station at the corner of Citrus and Slover avenues.
It actually took a text from his son the evening after the draw for Cruz to check his ticket. Cruz usually only checks his lottery tickets every two or three weeks because he plays so regularly.
“I was sitting on my couch, and my son texted me,” Cruz explained. “He said, ‘Dad, don’t you buy your lottery tickets at that gas station in Fontana?’ I buy them there all the time. He told me somebody won Powerball there. I looked online, and then my heart started beating fast. I turned to my girlfriend, and she didn’t believe I won because I didn’t show any emotion. I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers three times!”
Cruz said he was not specifically motivated to buy his ticket because of the increasingly higher Powerball jackpot, which had been climbing for weeks. He said he plays every time he gets gas.
“I know exactly why I won. Exactly why,” Cruz said. “I help a lot of people, and I never expect anything in return. It’s what I teach my children. I know I was rewarded for helping.”
As for what he plans on doing with his new money, the answer should not surprise anyone.
“I’m going to keep helping people. I will invest some, but this money is not going to change me as a person. I will still shop for the cheapest prices,” Cruz said with a laugh.
