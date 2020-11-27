Many events in Fontana have been disrupted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing could prevent the annual Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant from taking place.
Despite extraordinary circumstances because of health regulations, the pageant brought joy to several young ladies who will be representing Fontana during the upcoming year.
The practice sessions for the event were held via ZOOM, and the pageant itself took place in a socially distanced manner to adhere to all safety standards, said Executive Director Cesilee Arana.
Citlalli Cadena, an 18-year-old student at Chaffey Community College, was crowned Miss Fontana.
Cadena is planning to transfer to the University of California, Davis to major in animal science, with the goal of becoming a wildlife veterinarian.
The Miss Fontana princesses are Jayleen Cruz, Tania Martinez, Chelsea Ramirez, and Teddy Calderon, and the Miss Fontana Ambassador is Camila Valencia.
In addition, Teen Fontana is Alondra Cabrera, a 17-year-old senior at Summit High School.
The Teen Fontana princesses are Brigit Santibanez, Genesis Ibrahim-Balogun, Giselle Aparicio, and Hermylie Ploanco, and the Teen Fontana Ambassador is Teresa Morales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.