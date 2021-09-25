With help from the Lo-Jack vehicle recovery system, a Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputy found and arrested a suspect for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 23 at about 3 p.m., the victim parked the vehicle near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street. The victim walked to a nearby food vender and saw an unknown subject drive off in the vehicle.
Deputy Rodriguez responded to the 9-1-1 call and assisted the victim obtain critical information identifying the vehicle, which was equipped with Lo-Jack.
Rodriguez was driving a sheriff's unit equipped with the Lo-Jack vehicle tracking computer and conducted an area search by utilizing the tracking system.
At about 7:02 p.m., Rodriguez located the stolen vehicle with a subject, later identified as Jose Vaca, a 26-year-old resident of Bloomington, sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle parked on the side of the road. Vaca was allegedly ransacking the stolen vehicle and was not aware Rodriguez was next to him in a marked unit.
Rodriguez conducted a felony traffic stop and took Vaca into custody without further incident. Vaca was transported to West Valley Detention Center and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
