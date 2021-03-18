A 104-year-old woman identified as "Miss Rosie" received her coronavirus vaccination at the Fontana Community Senior Center on March 6, according to a post on the San Bernardino County Facebook page.
She lived in Louisiana for most of her life and ran her own dry cleaning shop.
"She is full of wit and wisdom," the post said. "Her visit was the highlight of the day for the staff."
To make an appointment for a vaccine, visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine or call (909) 387-3911 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.