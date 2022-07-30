A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
The reporting party said that the suspect, later identified as Precious Cox, a 32-year-old transient who frequents Bloomington, allegedly blocked the door, refused to allow customers to enter a business, and refused to leave when asked.
The first arriving deputy found Cox inside the business and tried to reason with her. Cox still refused to leave, and the deputy tried to arrest her for trespassing. Cox allegedly violently struggled with the deputy for several minutes and struck her. With the assistance of a store employee, Cox was eventually handcuffed.
The deputy received minor injuries because of this incident and required medical care. She was treated at a local hospital and later released to continue her recovery.
After receiving medical attention, Cox was booked into West Valley Detention Center for allegedly using violence toward an executive officer and battery on a law enforcement officer requiring medical treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.