A woman and man were arrested after she drove the wrong way on a freeway while trying to flee from officers in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 21, Fontana officers were conducting an area check near Sierra Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway in search of a suspect vehicle and wanted individuals involved in a prior catalytic converter theft, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Upon locating the vehicle, it immediately fled, prompting a pursuit. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Cherie Hindahl, 34, hastily entered the Route 210 Freeway and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes. The officers decided to discontinue the pursuit for safety reasons and began positioning themselves on upcoming overpasses. Hindahl eventually turned around, driving in the correct direction of traffic, enabling the officers to re-engage in the pursuit.
Exiting onto Citrus Avenue, Hindahl once again entered the wrong way on the 210 Freeway but stopped on the shoulder. Both Hindahl and her passenger, Joe Vargas, 32, then fled on foot from the vehicle and ran onto Knox Avenue, just north of South Highland Avenue. After a brief foot chase, the officers successfully apprehended both suspects without any further incidents, Romero said.
Inside the vehicle, evidence related to the catalytic converter theft was discovered, solidifying their alleged connection to the crime, Romero said.
Subsequently, both suspects were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges.
