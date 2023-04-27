A woman and man died in an apparent murder-suicide, and a juvenile was hospitalized with stab wounds, during an incident in Fontana on April 23, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 6:05 a.m., Fontana patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 8100 block of Palmetto Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The anonymous caller could hear what sounded like a male “beating on a female.” The caller did not witness the incident but could hear it occurring.
Officers arrived minutes later and were updated by Fontana P.D. Dispatch there was a possible stabbing victim at the location. The officers found a male juvenile victim suffering from several stab wounds. He was able to escape when he asked neighbors for help.
Officers learned that there was a possible second victim, a female, still inside the apartment, along with an alleged male suspect. Officers knocked on the door but received no answer. Based on the information gathered at that time, officers forced entry into the apartment.
Inside the apartment, officers located a crime scene along with the adult female victim. The woman, identified as 38-year-old Kirstle Christian of Fontana, had obvious signs of trauma and no signs of life. She was later pronounced deceased on scene.
At the same time, officers contacted the alleged male suspect inside the apartment. The man was later identified as 58-year-old Louis White of Fontana. Officers detained White and safely secured the scene.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department, along with AMR, were on scene and began treating White for what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations to his arms. White was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives from both the Fontana P.D. and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded and took over the investigation.
Based on the information and evidence gathered during a lengthy investigation, detectives determined White to be the sole suspect. Detectives are currently investigating this as a murder-suicide incident, Romero said in a news release on April 27.
The juvenile had allegedly been stabbed by his stepfather, who was the suspect in the case. The female victim was the juvenile’s mother, Romero said.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Fontana P.D. Detective Ferguson at (909) 356-3390.
